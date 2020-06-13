Health Ministry reports over 80 new coronavirus cases

The Israeli Health Ministry on Saturday morning reported 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the previous 14 hours, bringing the total active cases to 3,257 out of the 18,876 recorded since the start of the pandemic. The ministry releases national figures twice a day and is set to publish Saturday’s numbers for the previous 24 hours later in the afternoon.

Of those with the disease, 33 are in serious condition, 25 are on ventilators, 42 are in moderate condition, and the rest are showing mild symptoms, according to Saturday morning’s figures. Over 100 people are currently hospitalized with the illness.

There were no new fatalities from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with the death toll remaining at 300, according to the ministry. A total of 15,319 people have recovered.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The ministry said 12,065 tests were performed on Friday.

After a sustained decline that saw the number of new cases each day dropping to low single digits, Israel has seen a spike in the infection rate over recent weeks. On Thursday, over 200 cases were recorded in a 24-hour period for the first time since late April, before the government began easing restrictions meant to contain the virus.

Health officials have attributed much of the recent rise in new cases to schools, which reopened in May after a two-month closure.

A pair of students in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, leading to the closure of two elementary schools in the city, the Ynet news site reported.

Over 165 educational institutions have been shuttered due to infections.

As of Thursday, 460 students and teachers had tested positive for the virus, with another 25,517 in quarantine, according to Education Ministry figures.

Amid the rise in cases, the government has ordered police to increase enforcement of social distancing rules, with more fines being handed out to individuals for not wearing masks and to businesses failing to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Thursday that sweeping measures meant to contain the virus could be reimposed if the recent spike in new cases continues, but didn’t further elaborate.

Despite his warning, the government on Friday gave approved events of up to 250 people for weddings and religious ceremonies such as circumcisions and bar and bat mitzvahs. Other events are still capped at 50 participants and have to take place in an open area, a joint statement from Netanyahu’s office and the Health Ministry said.