Heather Nauert withdraws bid to be Washington’s UN envoy

WASHINGTON — State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said Saturday she was dropping her bid to be the next US ambassador to the United Nations, in a surprise move two months after Trump named her for the top spot.

Nauert, State Department spokeswoman, said that “the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration.”

According to Bloomberg News, Nauert’s progression through the vetting process was held up after it emerged that she had once employed a nanny who was in the US legally but did not have permission to work.

Nauert was a Fox News Channel reporter with little foreign policy experience when she joined the State Department as spokeswoman less than two years ago.

Opponents had questioned whether Nauert, despite her poise at the podium, had the gravitas and skills to go head-to-head on complex international issues with seasoned diplomats from adversaries such as Russia.

President Donald Trump, an avid viewer of conservative-leaning Fox News where Nauert was once an anchor on morning show “Fox and Friends,” told reporters in December that he wanted her to be UN ambassador.

Her nomination, however, was never formally submitted to the Senate and she has vanished for over two months as she prepared for a confirmation hearing — and, eventually, the top diplomatic job.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he respected Nauert’s decision and that she had performed her duties as a senior member of his team “with unequalled excellence.”

State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said that Trump would put forward a new name “soon.”

The UN post has been vacant since the start of the year after Nikki Haley, a former governor seen as a rising star in Republican politics, decided to leave after two years in the position.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.