Historic Palestine-Saudi Arabia soccer game ends in scoreless draw
search
home page

Historic Palestine-Saudi Arabia soccer game ends in scoreless draw

2022 World Cup qualifier is the first-ever game between the two national teams to be held in the West Bank

By AFP and TOI staff Today, 6:57 pm 0 Edit
  • Saudi defender Ziyad Al-Sahafi vies for the ball with Palestine's defender Abdelatif Bahdari during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
    Saudi defender Ziyad Al-Sahafi vies for the ball with Palestine's defender Abdelatif Bahdari during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
  • Palestine's midfielder Nazmi Albadawi (C) vies for the ball with Saudi's Mohammed Al-Breik during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
    Palestine's midfielder Nazmi Albadawi (C) vies for the ball with Saudi's Mohammed Al-Breik during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
  • Football fans stand beneath a giant banner depicting the Saudi national flag as they attend the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI/AFP)
    Football fans stand beneath a giant banner depicting the Saudi national flag as they attend the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI/AFP)
  • Palestinian football fans line up outside the stadium to watch a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
    Palestinian football fans line up outside the stadium to watch a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
  • The Palestinian national football team stand for its national anthem during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
    The Palestinian national football team stand for its national anthem during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
  • Saudi's goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais (C) saves the ball during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
    Saudi's goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais (C) saves the ball during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
  • Saudi national football team players listen to their national anthem during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
    Saudi national football team players listen to their national anthem during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
  • The Saudi and Palestinian national football teams enter the pitch during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER / AFP)
    The Saudi and Palestinian national football teams enter the pitch during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER / AFP)
  • The Saudi and Palestinian national football teams listen to their national anthems during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
    The Saudi and Palestinian national football teams listen to their national anthems during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
  • Football fans stand beneath a large banner depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) as they attend the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
    Football fans stand beneath a large banner depicting Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (C) and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) as they attend the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
  • Saudi's defender Mohammed al-Breik takes a free kick during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER / AFP)
    Saudi's defender Mohammed al-Breik takes a free kick during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER / AFP)

The Saudi Arabian and Palestinian national teams drew 0-0 in their first-ever West Bank game, a 2022 World Cup qualifier, on Tuesday.

The match was held at the Palestinian national stadium in Al-Ram, part of the West Bank close to Jerusalem but cut off from the city by the Israeli security barrier.

Cheered on by a packed and vociferous home stadium, the Palestinian team frustrated their more prestigious guests and came close multiple times, but neither side was ultimately able to make the breakthrough.

With significant excitement over the match, all tickets at the 8,000 stadium were given away free on the day, with thousands waiting in often disorderly lines to get in. Israel’s Channel 12 news estimated that 20,000 fans had somehow jammed into the stadium.

Saudi defender Ziyad Al-Sahafi vies for the ball with Palestine’s defender Abdelatif Bahdari during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Many members of the Palestinian Authority security services stood at the entrances to the stadium and its bleachers, as well as along the main roads in al-Ram. Israel usually only allows the PA to deploy a small number of its forces to the area.

The game marks a change in policy for Saudi Arabia, which has previously played matches against the Palestinian team in third-party countries, in line with a decades-long Arab boycott of Israel.

The 0-0 result means Uzbekistan leads the qualifying group with six points from three games, while Saudi Arabia is second with five points. Palestine and Singapore have four points each.

Saudi national football team players listen to their national anthem during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

About 300 journalists registered to cover the match, according to Palestinian officials.

Arab clubs and national teams have historically refused to play in the West Bank as it requires obtaining entry permits from Israel, a country most of them do not recognize.

However, in recent years, common concerns over Iran are widely seen as having brought Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Israel — both staunch US allies — closer together.

The Palestinian soccer association described the Saudi team’s arrival as a “win-win” situation.

The Saudi and Palestinian national football teams listen to their national anthems during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the town of al-Ram in the West Bank on October 15, 2019. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

Some of the Saudi delegation visited the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday.

Lebanon, Syria and even Egypt, which has a peace agreement with Israel, still refuse to play in the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian national football team stand for its national anthem during a World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

But other countries such as Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Oman have sent their clubs and teams to play in the West Bank.

Palestinian public opinion was divided about the game, with some seeing it as a boost for Palestinian soccer while others interpreting it as signs of an unwelcome thaw between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Saudi’s goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais (C) saves the ball during the World Cup 2022 Asian qualifying match between Palestine and Saudi Arabia in the West Bank town of al-Ram on October 15, 2019. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said that while the match is not technically a breach, it came “in the context of dangerous official normalization.”

On Sunday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with the Saudi team, telling them “We are proud of this visit, and we feel it embodies the historical relationship between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.”

On Monday, members of the Saudi team visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and prayed at the mosques there.

read more:
comments