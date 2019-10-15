Historic Palestine-Saudi Arabia soccer game ends in scoreless draw

The Saudi Arabian and Palestinian national teams drew 0-0 in their first-ever West Bank game, a 2022 World Cup qualifier, on Tuesday.

The match was held at the Palestinian national stadium in Al-Ram, part of the West Bank close to Jerusalem but cut off from the city by the Israeli security barrier.

Cheered on by a packed and vociferous home stadium, the Palestinian team frustrated their more prestigious guests and came close multiple times, but neither side was ultimately able to make the breakthrough.

With significant excitement over the match, all tickets at the 8,000 stadium were given away free on the day, with thousands waiting in often disorderly lines to get in. Israel’s Channel 12 news estimated that 20,000 fans had somehow jammed into the stadium.

Many members of the Palestinian Authority security services stood at the entrances to the stadium and its bleachers, as well as along the main roads in al-Ram. Israel usually only allows the PA to deploy a small number of its forces to the area.

The game marks a change in policy for Saudi Arabia, which has previously played matches against the Palestinian team in third-party countries, in line with a decades-long Arab boycott of Israel.

The 0-0 result means Uzbekistan leads the qualifying group with six points from three games, while Saudi Arabia is second with five points. Palestine and Singapore have four points each.

About 300 journalists registered to cover the match, according to Palestinian officials.

Arab clubs and national teams have historically refused to play in the West Bank as it requires obtaining entry permits from Israel, a country most of them do not recognize.

However, in recent years, common concerns over Iran are widely seen as having brought Gulf powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Israel — both staunch US allies — closer together.

The Palestinian soccer association described the Saudi team’s arrival as a “win-win” situation.

Some of the Saudi delegation visited the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem on Monday.

Lebanon, Syria and even Egypt, which has a peace agreement with Israel, still refuse to play in the Palestinian territories.

But other countries such as Bahrain, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Oman have sent their clubs and teams to play in the West Bank.

Palestinian public opinion was divided about the game, with some seeing it as a boost for Palestinian soccer while others interpreting it as signs of an unwelcome thaw between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement said that while the match is not technically a breach, it came “in the context of dangerous official normalization.”

On Sunday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas met with the Saudi team, telling them “We are proud of this visit, and we feel it embodies the historical relationship between Saudi Arabia and Palestine.”

On Monday, members of the Saudi team visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and prayed at the mosques there.