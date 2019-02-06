Howard Schultz says he will take 3 to 4 months to decide on presidential run

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he will take “three to four months” before deciding whether to run for president in 2020.

He also told the crowd Monday at the Chicago Ideas speakers’ forum that he would back out if he did not see evidence that he could win.

“I promise I would do nothing whatsoever to be a spoiler to re-elect Donald Trump. Nobody wants to see this president leave office more than me,” Schultz said at the forum, where he was interviewed by Chicago businesswoman and Starbucks vice chair Mellody Hobson, Politico reported.

Late last month in an interview aired on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Schultz told correspondent Scott Pelley that he is “seriously thinking of running for president” and would run as a “centrist independent,” despite being a lifelong Democrat.

Since his announcement, Schultz has been criticized by Democrats who worry the move would help Trump’s chances of being re-elected by splitting the vote. He acknowledged that criticism on Twitter has been merciless, according to Politico.