Hundreds attend funeral of Ori Ansbacher, 19, Jerusalem murder victim

Hundreds of mourners attended on Friday the funeral of Ori Ansbacher, 19, whose body was found a day earlier in the outskirts of Jerusalem. The funeral was held in the West Bank settlement of Tekoa, where Ansbacher lived.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on the murder, saying Ansbacher was killed “with shocking brutality.”

“At this difficult hour we all embrace the Ansbacher family and the people of Tekoa. The security forces are investigating the murder — we will find those responsible for it, and we will bring the matter to justice,” the prime minister said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

President Reuven Rivlin sent a message of condolence to the victim’s family, saying “the heart breaks at the loss of life.”

Ansbacher’s sister, Tama, eulogized Ori to the gathered mourners, the Ynet news site reported.

“Last Saturday you said that you do not believe that you will be 20 years old at the end of the year, and now you have gone. You taught me so much — to sing, to dance with all your light. All the time you tried to fix things and to grow. I love you so much and I’m sorry I didn’t always tell you that, goodbye Ori,” she said.

Ori’s father, Rabbi Gadi Ansbacher, tearfully told mourners that he was at a loss for words.

“I do not believe it, I do not know what to say. I think about you now – how you saw everything so sharp and clearly. In the last year you did it, Ori, you won. You lived a whole life,” he said.

On Thursday evening, Ansbacher’s body was found, with “signs of violence,” in Ein Yael to the south of Jerusalem, police said.

She had been reported missing since Thursday morning. Ynet reported she had left her workplace distraught and told friends she was going to spend some time alone in nature.

Ansbacher’s parents, Noa and Gadi, told Hebrew-language media their daughter was, “a holy soul seeking meaning, with a sensitivity for every person and creature and an infinite desire to correct the world with goodness.”

One of her high school teachers told Channel 13 news that Ori was “a smart and honest girl with an original and creative intellectual openness. She cared for the environment and was sensitive to others.”

Ansbacher was carrying out a year of national service at a youth center in Jerusalem at the time of her death.

A court imposed a gag order on all details of the murder, which was being investigated by the police and the Shin Bet security service. The order was partially lifted Friday morning to allow identification of the victim.

A police officer said investigators were “exploring all possible motives,” as a large number of police and Shin Bet personnel continued to search the area where Ansbacher was found.

Ein Yael lies between the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo and the West Bank village of Walaja.

“When we arrived at the scene we were taken to an open area where we saw the 19-year-old woman who was without a pulse and not breathing,” Magen David Adom medic Seffi Mizrahi told reporters, adding that “unfortunately all we could do was pronounce her dead.”