IDF arrests 3 suspects attempting to cross border from Lebanon

The Israeli military arrested three suspects attempting to cross Israel’s border from Lebanon overnight Thursday-Friday.

The incident did not appear to be related to terror.

“A short time ago, IDF lookouts identified three suspects who tried to cross the fence on the Lebanon border. The suspects were identified and monitored by forces that arrived on the scene immediately,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The suspects were arrested and questioned in the field. The IDF will continue to act to prevent every attempt to cross the border and violate Israeli sovereignty,” the statement said.

The Ynet news site reported that the suspects were Sudanese nationals seeking work.

The IDF in recent months has seen a spate of attempts by African migrants attempting to cross the frontier.

The migrants appear to be coming to the Jewish state in search of work in light of the ongoing Lebanese economic crisis, which has left many of the country’s foreign workers unemployed or underpaid.

Lebanon is facing an unparalleled economic meltdown, with its currency tumbling and prices and inflation soaring, sparking rioters in the streets to call on the government to resign.