Satisfied Sudan migrant inspires new attempts to infiltrate Israel from Lebanon

A Sudanese migrant detained by Israeli troops after he crossed into Israel from southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning had something unusual in his backpack for an infiltrator — a suite to wear for job interviews.

The IDF, on constant alert for attempts by the Hezbollah terror group, to breach the border, has, in recent months, had to also deal with a spate of attempts by African migrants attempting to cross the frontier.

The migrants appear to be coming to the Jewish state in search of work in light of the ongoing Lebanese economic crisis, which has left many of the country’s foreign workers unemployed or underpaid.

But they have also been encouraged by the success story of the first Sudanese migrant to breach the border in January, Channel 12 TV reported.

After being detained by troops the man was interrogated by the Shin Bet security service and after determining that he had no plans to carry out terror attacks, was released and allowed to stay in Israel.

Military sources told the TV that he then went to Tel Aviv where he found a job washing dishes. He has since been posting on social media about how good it is in Israel where there is lots of work.

This has led in an uptick in attempts to cross the border.

Last month, Israeli troops apprehended three such suspects caught trying to cross from Lebanon into Israel, the IDF said at the time.

In a bid to deter further attempts, the man arrested on Wednesday was returned to Lebanon, the report said.

Lebanon’s unprecedented foreign currency crisis means that many migrants have not been paid for months while some salaries was cut by more than half. Others have lost their jobs after employers dumped them on the streets or outside their home country’s embassies.

“We are invisible,” Banchi Yimer, an Ethiopian former domestic worker who founded a group that campaigns for domestic workers’ rights in Lebanon, told the AP. “We don’t even exist for our governments, not just the Lebanese government.”

The coronavirus pandemic has set back a Lebanese economy already devastated by a financial crisis brought on by decades of corruption and mismanagement. In recent months, the Lebanese pound, pegged to the dollar for more than two decades, has lost 60% of its value against the dollar and prices of basic goods soared. Unemployment has risen to 35% and an estimated 45% of the country’s population is now below the poverty line.

In light of this ongoing crisis, some migrant workers have sought employment in Israel, one of two countries with which Lebanon shares a land border, the other being war-torn Syria.

The military has warned of growing instability on the frontier with a rise in smuggling efforts — both guns and drugs — in recent months, along with migrant workers crossing the border. The IDF says there have also been cases of Hezbollah using local shepherds in southern Lebanon to perform reconnaissance along the border.

Israel has fought two wars in Lebanon, one in 1982 against Palestinian terrorists and one in 2006 against the Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as numerous operations against terror groups in the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.