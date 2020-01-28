IDF arrests man suspected of sneaking into Israel from Lebanon

Israeli troops on Tuesday arrested a man who appeared to have crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said.

The suspect was found near the Bedouin village of Arab al-Aramshe, near the Lebanese border.

“IDF troops, working with the Israel Police and [Shin Bet], were called to the scene and are interrogating the suspect at the scene. It appears the suspect crossed the border from Lebanese territory into Israeli territory,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

It added that the suspect was unarmed, and that the circumstances of the incident appear to not be related to terror, without elaborating.

In September, Israeli security forces prevented a large number of weapons from being smuggled into Israel from Lebanon, when lookouts spotted two suspects near the Lebanese border and units that rushed to the scene found two large bags with 39 different types of handguns inside.

Forces arrested another suspect on the Israeli side of the border from the Druze town of Yarka. He was believed to have come to pick up the weapons.