IDF investigating large Mimouna party on military base

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it was investigating a large celebration held at a base in southern Israel in violation of the military’s social distancing restrictions.

Footage of the event — a celebration of the Moroccan Jewish holiday of Mimouna — that was shared on social media showed dozens of troops dancing and singing in close contact with one another at the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s training base near Tel Arad.

The gathering occurred when the brigade’s administrative company entered a tent that had been set up on the base, the military said, noting that the company had been stationed there for over 30 days.

“The behavior of the soldiers in the incident in question deviated from the IDF’s restrictions for responding to the coronavirus on military bases,” the military said.

“After the company entered [the tent] the gathering occurred. It was broken up by the unit’s commander, and afterward the rules were clarified [to the soldiers]. The event will be investigated,” the IDF added.

לא רק בבני ברק: אירוע מימונה המוני בבא"ח נחל אמש pic.twitter.com/n1jEWEKHxb — שי מתיס (@_si_mtis_) April 16, 2020

The event was held as Israelis were directed to celebrate Mimouna, a one-day festival that began Wednesday evening, only with those they live with amid a nationwide lockdown that began Tuesday evening and ended Thursday morning.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi warned earlier this month of a “a harsh decisive response” to any violations of the army’s social distancing guidelines, after a number of incidents in which soldiers were documented flouting the rules.

The military has scaled back the number of nonessential soldiers on bases in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, particularly those who serve in largely administrative and other less critical positions. Meanwhile, many essential soldiers have been ordered to remain on base at all times, without leave, to avoid exposure, though the IDF said it would begin releasing troops to home leave next week.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.