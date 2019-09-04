IDF soldier seriously injured on base in ‘non-operational’ incident

An IDF soldier was seriously injured after being struck in the head with a rock Tuesday in “non-operational circumstances,” the army said, without specifying.

The incident took place at an IDF post in the north and the soldier was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment. His family has been notified.

Military Police have opened an investigation into the incident and the findings will be passed on for examination by the Military Advocate General.

The Ynet news site said investigators were looking into whether the soldiers at the base were fooling around and hurling stones at each other, causing the injury.

In 2018, a pair of soldiers in the elite Duvdevan counter-terrorism unit were playing a game of “draw” at their base when one of the them — who didn’t realize his weapon was loaded — fired and killed 20-year-old Sgt. Shahar Strug.

The former soldier, identified only as Sergeant N. was sentenced to 18 months behind bars, but was granted early release last February.