IDF: Suspect tries to ram troops in West Bank, is shot and ‘neutralized’

Israeli troops on Friday thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack in the northern West Bank, shooting the assailant, the military said. There were no injuries to the soldiers.

The terror suspect was shot and “neutralized” by troops while trying to run them over near the Halamish settlement, the Israel Defense Forces said without giving further details.

Hebrew media reports said the driver, a Palestinian, was killed.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

No Israeli soldiers were injured.

סיכול נסיון פיגוע דריסה ליד חלמיש

המחבל חוסל- דובר צה״ל:

"לפני זמן קצר התקבל דיווח על ניסיון פיגוע דריסה סמוך למעיין מאיר שבמרחב החטיבה המרחבית "אפרים". מחבל ניסה לדרוס ברכבו לוחמי צה"ל שפעלו במרחב.

הלוחמים הגיבו בירי וניטרלו את המחבל. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו". pic.twitter.com/R0veZhkj4g — שמעון ארן شمعون آران (@simonarann) May 29, 2020

There have been a number of attacks and attempted assaults on Israelis and IDF troops in recent weeks, with a top defense official reportedly warning of a potential wave of violence if Israel unilaterally annexes parts of the West Bank.

According to Army Radio, Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun — Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians — told army chief Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz that annexation “was likely to lead to a wave of terror attacks.”

Last week, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that his security forces were halting coordination with Israel over the new government’s stated intention to apply sovereignty over settlements and the Jordan Valley.

While Israeli security officials have confirmed the PA has ended security cooperation, Channel 13 reported that Ramallah had sent messages to Israel saying it would not allow terror attacks against Israelis or a mass popular uprising.

Though not widely discussed publicly, Israel’s cooperation with Palestinian security forces has been credited with thwarting many major terror attacks and being a significant factor in the relative calm in the West Bank in recent years.

Security officials have also warned that PA’s economic troubles amid the coronavirus pandemic could also fuel violence in the West Bank.