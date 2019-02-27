In explosive testimony, ex-lawyer brands Trump a ‘conman’ and ‘racist’
search
home page

In explosive testimony, ex-lawyer brands Trump a ‘conman’ and ‘racist’

Michael Cohen tells Congressional committee that president knew of WikiLeaks dump, directed hush money payments to adult actress

By Elodie Cuzin Today, 6:39 pm 0 Edit

WASHINGTON (AFP) — Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen called the US president a conman, a cheat and a racist in explosive congressional testimony Wednesday, saying he was ashamed of a decade of working for the real estate billionaire.

Trump’s disgraced former fixer was giving evidence as Congress prepares for the final report from a probe into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia — and with the president in Vietnam for a second summit with North Korea.

Cohen — who is about to go to jail for three years after admitting financial crimes and lying to Congress — said Trump directed him in an illegal scheme to pay hush money to a porn star, and knew in advance in 2016 that WikiLeaks would publish dirt on Hillary Clinton, despite Trump’s denials of both.

He also said Trump directed negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow through the 2016 election campaign even while denying any business ties with the Russians.

Cohen said Trump implicitly directed him to lie about the project, and that White House lawyers “reviewed and edited” his testimony in 2017 when he lied to Congress about the Trump Tower negotiations.

Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, testifies before the US House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

But Cohen, 52, also said he had no direct evidence that Trump or his 2016 campaign colluded with Russians — the central focus of Justice Department and congressional investigations.

Cohen told lawmakers he was “ashamed” of his decade-long role as the president’s personal lawyer and “fixer” for sensitive problems.

“I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat,” Cohen said.

“Today, I am here to tell the truth about Mr. Trump,” he said.

Democratic Chairman Elijah Cummings said Cohen’s testimony was “deeply disturbing, and it should be troubling to all Americans.”

US House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, at a hearing ahead of testimony by US President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. (Mandel Ngan/AFP)

“If it is as explosive as it appears to be, I think that it is the beginning of an impeachment process,” Democratic Representative Jackie Speier, another member of the panel, told NPR radio early Wednesday.

Trump, in Hanoi for a second nuclear summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, responded to the early release of the testimony by trying to discredit Cohen.

“Michael Cohen was one of many lawyers who represented me (unfortunately),” Trump tweeted.

“He was just disbarred by the State Supreme Court for lying & fraud. He did bad things unrelated to Trump. He is lying in order to reduce his prison time.”

Republican threats

Cohen appeared drawn as he began his testimony before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, the only open and televised hearing of three scheduled for him this week on Capitol Hill.

In this photo from August 21, 2018, US President Donald Trump speaks to the press upon arrival at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia. (AFP Photo/Mandel Ngan)

On Tuesday he spent eight hours behind closed doors at the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign’s behavior.

On Thursday he will testify in a closed session at the House Intelligence Committee, also investigating Russian election interference, as well as Trump’s business relations with Russians.

Cohen’s testimony was greeted by a hail of counterattacks from Republicans.

Late Tuesday Representative Matt Gaetz, a close Trump ally, tweeted a veiled threat addressed to Cohen.

“Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot,” Gaetz wrote.

Michael Cohen, center, former attorney and fixer for US President Donald Trump, leaves after testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee for more than eight hours in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, February 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP)

Democrats expressed outrage at the tweet, accusing Gaetz of illegal witness intimidation.

Focus on Trump and Russians

Addressing a key focus of the federal and congressional investigations into Russian meddling, Cohen said he did not have “direct evidence” of collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“But I have my suspicions,” he added.

He said he believes that Trump was informed ahead of time about a meeting between his campaign and a Russian lawyer peddling “dirt” on Trump’s election rival Hillary Clinton.

And he said he was present in mid-2016 when Republican campaign consultant Roger Stone called Trump to inform him that WikiLeaks was about to publish damaging information on Clinton that it got from Russian hackers.

Then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks as then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. (Rick T. Wilking/Pool via AP)

“Mr. Trump responded by stating to the effect of ‘wouldn’t that be great,'” Cohen said.

On race, Cohen said America has seen Trump woo white supremacists and bigots but that in private “he is even worse.”

“He once asked me if I could name a country run by a black person that wasn’t a ‘shithole.’ This was when Barack Obama was president of the United States,” Cohen said.

read more:
less
comments
more