Iran-linked sites around Damascus said hit in Israeli strike

Military sites linked to Syrian regime forces and Iranian militias were targeted Monday in Israeli strikes near Damascus, according to a monitoring group.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aerial bombardment caused several explosions around Damascus.

Syrian air defense systems fired at “enemy targets” over Damascus and at “Israeli aggression” near the Golan Heights border town of Majdal Shams, state news agency SANA said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

There was no comment from the Israel Defense Forces, which generally refuses to make statements about individual strikes. Israeli officials have confirmed the broad outlines of a several-year air campaign to keep Iran from gaining a foothold in Syria.