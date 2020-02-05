Iran’s supreme leader: Trump’s ‘foolish’ peace plan will die before he does

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will “die” before the American leader does.

The US plan, seen as overwhelmingly supportive of Israeli goals, has been firmly rejected by the Palestinians.

In a Tehran speech marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in the country, Khamenei, 80, called the 73-year-old Trump’s plan “foolish” because, he predicted, it will not bring any results.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“The American plot of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will die before Trump dies,” Khamenei said using a popular moniker for the plan, in excerpts of his remarks posted in English to his official Twitter account.

“You saw that the US aggressors and highwaymen unveiled the plan of the so-called #DealOfTheCentury,” he wrote, referring to the January 28 ceremony at the White House at which Trump released the long-awaited plan.

“They have wishfully chosen a big name for it hoping to achieve it,” Khamenei said, adding that the plan is “stupid” and “detrimental to themselves since day one.”

“Moreover, this plan is indicative of the US’ viciousness and manipulation. They have come to negotiate with the Zionists over what belongs to the Palestinians!”

“Palestine belongs to the Palestinians. Who are you to make a decision on it?!” Khamenei declared.

“The Arrogant Powers have tried to make Palestine forgotten,” he continued. “But, their efforts gave the opposite results, and revived the question of Palestine. Now the world is talking about Palestine and the rights of its oppressed people.”

Khamenei has previously called the Trump proposal “satanic” and vowed countries in the region would not allow it to be implemented.

On Tuesday Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to reiterate Tehran’s opposition to the plan.

Speaking with Abbas, Zarif expressed his support for the “rights of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination and the embodiment of establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Palestinian Authority news service Wafa reported.

He also said that Iran was working to forge “an international consensus” against the Trump plan.

Zarif and other Iranian leaders have vocally opposed the deal, with Iran’s foreign ministry dubbing it “the treason of the century.”

The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its “undivided” capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians.

It also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements and would end hopes for a so-called “right of return.” Palestinians who fled or were forced out when the Jewish state was created in 1948, and their millions of descendants, would no longer have a case to go back.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stood alongside Trump in the White House as the US leader presented the plan, immediately declared his support for the scheme.

The 22-member Arab League on Saturday unanimously rejected the plan.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been steadily rising since Washington in May 2018 pulled out of a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers saying it didn’t go far enough to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, or address its missile program.

The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action had given Iran relief from sanctions in return for it limiting its nuclear research program. Having pulled out, the US then applied severe sanctions on Iran, particularly targeting its oil industry.

Iran has responded by reducing its own commitments to the deal prompting European signatories to trigger a dispute process paving the way for them to also possibly restore sanctions.

The two countries were brought to the brink of war last month after the US killed a top Iranian general in a drone strike. Iran responded with missile strikes on Iraqi military bases housing US troops, dozens of whom suffered traumatic brain injuries from the shockwaves of the explosions.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.