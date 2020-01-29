Iran’s Kahmeini vows ‘satanic’ US peace plan will not be realized

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday denounced as “satanic” a US plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and predicted that Muslim nations will undoubtedly prevent the proposal from being put into practice.

US President Donald Trump unveiled his long-awaited peace plan at the White House on Tuesday.

“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called Deal Of The Century— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Khamenei wrote on his official Twitter account.

“About the Jewishization of al-Quds and saying it should be in the hands of the Jews, they’re talking foolishly and unwisely,” he said, using an Arabic name for Jerusalem.

“The issue of Palestine will never be forgotten,” Khameini continued. “The Palestinian nation and all Muslim nations will definitely stand up to them and not allow the so-called Deal Of The Century to be realized.”

The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its “undivided” capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also rejected the Trump proposal, saying, “The plan to give Jerusalem to Israel is absolutely unacceptable.”

However, the US Gulf state ally Qatar said it welcomed the US efforts to broker “longstanding peace,” while warning that it was unattainable without concessions to the Palestinians.

The Palestinians angrily rejected the entire plan.

“This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday.

As part of the plan, future Palestinian statehood would be based on a series of strict conditions — including requiring the future state to be “demilitarized.”

The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements and would also end hopes for a so-called “right of return.” Palestinians who fled or were forced out when the Jewish state was created in 1948, and their millions of descendants, would no longer have a case to go back.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stood alongside Trump in the White House as the US leader presented the plan, immediately declared his support for the scheme.