Israel accepted as Pacific Islands Forum partner, FM says, as ties warm

Israel has become a Pacific Islands Forum partner, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on X, describing the move as part of the country’s broader effort to strengthen ties with the region.

Before Israel’s inclusion, the Forum had 21 dialogue partners, including the United States, China, Japan and the European Union. Dialogue partners are countries and organizations outside the Blue Pacific region with significant interests in the islands and that contribute to discussions and initiatives aimed at regional development and security, according to the grouping’s website.

Sa’ar said Forum Secretary-General Baron Divavesi Waqa had informed him that Pacific leaders had approved Israel’s application as a “Forum Partner” at their meeting in Palau.

Israel submitted its request during Sa’ar’s visit to Fiji in June, he said.

Israel and the Forum will also prepare a joint action plan and establish a mechanism to monitor its implementation, he added.

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According to the Foreign Ministry, Israel will now be able to participate in the Forum’s Sectoral Partnership Stream, noting Israel’s ability to contribute in the areas of “water management, desalination, agriculture, climate change adaptation, innovation and sustainable development.”

Another diplomatic achievement: Israel joins the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) as a Forum Partner. The Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Baron Divavesi Waqa, has informed me that Israel has been accepted as a Forum Partner, following a decision at the meeting of the… pic.twitter.com/HH5UsrIMOs Advertisement — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 20, 2026

Earlier this year, Israel opened an embassy in Fiji, which also serves nine other Pacific island countries, Sa’ar said. Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Nauru have recently opened embassies in Jerusalem, he added.

The move comes as Israel seeks to deepen diplomatic support amid mounting international pressure over its conduct of the war in Gaza. Several Pacific island states have at times voted with Israel or against UN resolutions it opposed.

The Pacific Islands Forum has not publicly confirmed Israel’s status and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.