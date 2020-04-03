Israel arrests Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs for fourth time

Israeli police arrested the Palestinian minister for Jerusalem affairs early Friday for allegedly violating an Israeli ban on Palestinian political activities in East Jerusalem.

Fadi al-Hidmi was arrested at his home near the Mount of Olives. His office circulated surveillance camera footage showing police searching his home with dogs. It said they confiscated NIS 10,000 (around $2,750). It was the fourth time he has been arrested. He has usually been quickly released.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War and annexed it in a move not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. Israel views the entire city as its capital.

Israel bars the Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, from operating in East Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said al-Hidmi was arrested “on suspicions of Palestinian activities in Jerusalem.” He said police searched the home and confiscated documents as well as “large sums of money.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.