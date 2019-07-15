Israel Discount Bank appoints Uri Levin as new CEO

Israel Discount Bank Ltd., the nation’s fourth largest lender by market value, has appointed Uri Levin as its next chief executive officer, to replace outgoing chief Lilach Asher-Topilsky.

Levin joined the bank in 2014 and is currently serving as the CEO of the lender’s New York subsidiary. Other roles at the bank included heading its strategy and planning division.

Levin’s appointment still needs to be approved by the Bank of Israel, the lender said in a filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Monday. The date of the start of his new role will be announced at a later time, the filing said.

After serving in a number of management positions with Bank Hapoalim Ltd., including executive vice president in charge of corporate marketing, business development and strategy, Levin managed the global financial services firm ISP Group in Israel and Switzerland.

A graduate of the Israeli Air Force Aviation Academy, Levin went on to study engineering and computer science at Tel Aviv University before earning his MBA at the London Business School.

Levin “is a talented manager with extensive professional and managerial knowledge, with a vision and proven ability in the changing world of banking and finance,” Shaul Kobrinsky, the chairman of the board of Discount said in a statement issued by the bank.

Asher-Topilsky, 49, said in June she would step down to become a senior partner at the Israeli private equity fund FIMI Fund. She has been at the helm of Israel’s fourth largest lender since February 2014.

Two other Israeli banks, Bank Hapoalim Ltd. and Bank Leumi Le-Israel Ltd., are also on the hunt for new CEOs.