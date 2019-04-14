Israel sends team to help battle Ethiopian mountain blaze

Israel was set Saturday to dispatch a team of firefighters to help squelch a blaze raging in Ethiopia’s Simien Mountain range.

The delegation consists of nine firefighters and rescue officials, including an expert in aerial firefighting, according to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service.

It is being led by Zion Shenkar, who was born in Ethiopia and was the Israel Defense Force’s first-ever battalion commander from the Ethiopian community.

The Simien Mountain fire has been burning for several days, and is the second major fire to strike the lush highlands in the country’s north in two weeks.

The mountains are near the city of Gondar, home to most of Ethiopia’s remaining Jewish community.

The fire has proved difficult to extinguish because of the rugged terrain, threatening wildlife and nature, according to local reports.

The Simien Mountains National Park, a popular tourist destination, is home to the rare Waliya ibex and Gelada baboon.

Park administrator Abebaw Azanew said the fire was moving quickly and swiftly engulfing grasslands, according to the 7d news website.

On Saturday, regional president Ambachew Mekonnen asked for additional help, saying local crews had been unable to control the fire, according to the Addis Standard online news source.

France and Kenya have also pledged to send help battling the blaze, according to the news site.

A fire in the same area in late March burned for five days before local crews and volunteers managed to put it out.

The Israeli delegation was dispatched by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and the Foreign Ministry.