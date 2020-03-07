Israeli man drowns during trip to Rio de Janeiro
Foreign Ministry says it’s in touch with the 45-year-old’s family, working to bring his body to Israel for burial
An Israeli man died Thursday after drowning while on a trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The Foreign Ministry said Friday it was in touch with the 45-year-old’s family and was working to bringing his body to Israel for burial.
No details were given on the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death.
His family lives in the Tel Aviv suburb of Kiryat Ono, according to the Ynet news site.
read more:
comments