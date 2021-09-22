Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Israeli woman moderately hurt in alleged West Bank ramming

Police say the incident was a hit-and-run accident; victim and local security officers’ group claim intentional terror attack; Palestinian driver arrested

By Emanuel Fabian 22 September 2021, 9:30 pm Edit
The Palestinian car that allegedly hit an Israeli woman near Ma'ale Michmash in the West Bank is seen in security camera footage, September 22, 2021. (Local Security Officers' Organization, National Federation/courtesy)
The Palestinian car that allegedly hit an Israeli woman near Ma'ale Michmash in the West Bank is seen in security camera footage, September 22, 2021. (Local Security Officers' Organization, National Federation/courtesy)

Police on Wednesday arrested a Palestinian suspect over an apparent hit-and-run near the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Michmash, during which an Israeli woman was moderately wounded.

According to the victim, the car passed her on the road between Ma’ale Michmash and Neve Erez, turned back, and then accelerated toward her. After she was hit, the driver fled from the scene.

She was taken to hospital, and only reported the incident to the police some two hours later.

Police located the vehicle at the Palestinian town of al-Eizariya near Jerusalem, and took the Palestinian man in for questioning.

An organization representing local security officers claimed the ramming was an intentional terror attack, but police officials did not confirm it as such.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank over the past month, following the dramatic escape of six Palestinian prisoners from the high-security Gilboa Prison on September 6.

View of the settlement of Ma’ale Michmash in the West Bank on January 17, 2021. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

Since then, there have been a number of attempted and successful attacks, apparently in solidarity with the escapees, who have all since been rearrested.

read more:
comments
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed