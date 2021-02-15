Israelis arrested for alleged terror against Palestinians, security forces

Police said Monday that they had arrested several Israelis in the West Bank who are suspected of terror activity directed at Palestinians and security forces.

The suspects were taken in for interrogation, but their identities and other details of the investigation were placed under gag order, a police statement said.

However, the Kan public broadcaster reported that the suspects included at least three Israeli Jews, aged 18 and 19. They are suspected of involvement in rock-throwing incidents that injured Palestinians, of illegally possessing weapons, and of membership in a terror organization — a serious charge seldom brought against Israelis.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Settler violence directed toward Palestinians has spiked in recent months following the death of 16-year-old Ahuvia Sandak when his car crashed during a police chase after he allegedly hurled stones at Palestinians.

According to the Yesh Din rights group, nearly 50 settler attacks targeting Palestinians in that period, including several that left young children injured.