Israel’s IAI to help Bosnia boost cybersecurity via online training program

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the nation’s largest aerospace and defense company, said Wednesday it will collaborate with Bosnia and Herzegovina to open an “online cyber academy” that will train local students on one of the cybersecurity simulators of the Israeli firm.

As part of the agreement, the cybersecurity professionals of IAI’s ELTA Group and IAI’s Singapore subsidiary, Custodio Technologies, will provide the remote online training.

The TAME Range trainer developed by IAI simulates a broad range of cybersecurity scenarios accompanied by exercises, lessons, and field implementation, IAI said in a statement. TAME Range also provides users a real-time picture on the nature of the attack.

The setting up of the “academy” aims to provide the students with tools to increase awareness and the ability to identify cybersecurity incidents and their origin, as well as monitor the crisis’ management processes, all via the TAME Range trainer.

The project is part of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s bid to increase the country’s cybersecurity capabilities through international collaborations, using new technologies, infrastructure development, and research. The project will be implemented over several years, the statement said.

IAI is a developer of cybersecurity systems and heads the IC3, the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium, and IAC3, the Israeli Aviation Cyber Companies Consortium, both of which are backed by Israel’s Economy Ministry. The consortiums were set up to create comprehensive cybersecurity solutions for national defense as well as for civilian aviation.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, in particular, we are seeing an increase in cyberattacks and a growing demand for cyber experts,” Yoav Tourgeman, IAI VP and CEO of ELTA, said in the statement. “The new academy in Bosnia and Herzegovina will allow us to help fill the need for cyber experts. It also forms an important part of our collaboration” with Bosnia and Herzegovina in providing defense against cyber incidents.

The online learning will take place via a secure cloud that will provide the course work and study materials. This will eliminate the need for physical attendance, the statement said, in light of the pandemic.