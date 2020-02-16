Italian crooners and US rapper book performances in Israel

Israel’s spring and summer concert calendar is slowly filling up, with two sets of performers recently added to the mix.

April 10 and 11 bring Italian singers Bobby Solo and Gigliola Cinquetti to Israel in a tribute to San Remo, the famous Italian music festival.

The two Italian performers will host Israeli singers Ilanit and Arkady Duchin at their Tel Aviv performance on April 10 and Haifa performance on April 11.

July 7 will bring rapper Machine Gun Kelly to Rishon Lezion’s Live Park.

The 29-year-old singer, rapper and actor, formerly known as Richard Colson Baker, had a complicated childhood and teenage years.

His parents were missionaries, and he lived in several countries before returning to the US, when his parents’ marriage ended.

Baker brings all of that personal history to his hard-core mix of rock and rap.

Tickets for Machine Gun Kelly are available on the Zappa site.