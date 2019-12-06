Jared Kushner now negotiating a trade agreement with China

JTA — Jared Kushner has added a new job to his White House portfolio, this time as US-China trade negotiator.

Kushner, who is married to US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, has increased his direct involvement in the negotiations with China over the past two weeks, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks.

A White House official confirmed Kushner’s involvement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Washington and Beijing are trying to reach an initial agreement to avoid new US tariffs set to start on December 15.

Kushner played a pivotal role toward the end of US negotiations with Canada and Mexico in 2018 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, according to the report.

Late last month, the Washington Post reported that Kushner was tapped to oversee construction of the Mexico border wall.

Kushner’s other wide-ranging responsibilities include negotiating a Middle East peace deal, overseeing criminal justice reform and modernizing the government. He also has a leadership role in the 2020 campaign.

The Middle East peace deal has reportedly been completed but not yet presented publicly.