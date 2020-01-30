Kuwait, Morocco ‘appreciate’ Trump peace plan for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Kuwait and Morocco on Wednesday both gave a positive response to US President Donald Trump’s plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though hedged their support on acceptance for the proposal by the Palestinians.

Kuwait “highly appreciates” the Trump proposal its foreign ministry said in a statement cited by the state news agency, Reuters reported.

The US Gulf region ally stressed that a peace solution must include an independent Palestinian state, based on borders before Israel gained control of the West Bank in 1967.

Morocco, also a US ally, said in a statement from its foreign ministry it “appreciates” the US peace plan.

The ministry said “acceptance by the parties… is… fundamental to the implementation and sustainability of the plan,” Reuters reported.

Morocco hopes for “a constructive peace process” that will offer “a realistic, applicable, equitable and lasting solution,” the statement read.

Trump unveiled his long-awaited peace plan at the White House on Tuesday. The plan grants Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its “undivided” capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. The plan also lets Israel annex West Bank settlements.

The Palestinians angrily rejected the entire plan.

“This conspiracy deal will not pass. Our people will take it to the dustbin of history,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday.

Many Western countries and international bodies said they needed time to assess the plan, reiterating their support for the longtime international consensus favoring a two-state solution to the conflict on the basis of the pre-1967 borders.

And though the proposal provides for a Palestinian state, it falls far short of Palestinian hopes for a return of all the territories captured by Israel during the Six Day War in 1967.

Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace deal with Israel, urged Israelis and Palestinians to carefully study the plan, and Saudi Arabia expressed support for a return to negotiations. The European Union said it needed to study the outline more closely.

The United Arab Emirates called it “an important starting point” while Jordan gave the plan a cool reaction, saying it remained committed to a two-state solution based on Israel’s pre-1967 lines. It also said it rejected any unilateral move by Israel, referring to the annexation plan.

Qatar meanwhile welcomed the initiative but stressed its support for a Palestinian state “including East Jerusalem” as its capital.

Iran and Turkey both rejected the proposal. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calling the plan “satanic” and vowed that it would never be implemented while Turkish President President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared it as “absolutely unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who stood alongside Trump in the White House as the US leader presented the plan, immediately declared his support for the scheme.