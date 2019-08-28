Lebanese troops reportedly open fire at Israeli drones near border

The Lebanese military said it opened fire on three Israeli drones flying near the border on Wednesday night, prompting the aircraft to return to Israeli territory.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately confirm the claim.

“We are looking into it,” an IDF spokesperson said.

According to the Lebanese Armed Forces, the first Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle entered Lebanese airspace near the village of Adaisseh, across from the Israeli town of Metulla.

“The army confronted it and fired at it, forcing it to retreat,” the LAF wrote in a statement.

A second Israeli drone then flew over the nearby Lebanese village of Kafr Kila. It too fled as it was fired upon. Video footage from the scene, show Lebanese soldiers firing their rifles into the night sky.

The third UAV then entered Lebanese airspace in the same area and was also shot at by Lebanese troops.

The altercation came amid soaring tensions between Israel, Lebanon and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group, following an IDF strike on an Iranian base in Syria that killed two Hezbollah operatives on Saturday night and a drone attack in Beirut early Sunday morning that reportedly targeted two pieces of prized equipment belonging to the Iran-backed organization.

In a fiery speech on Sunday night, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed to blow Israeli UAVs out of the sky if they were to ever cross into Lebanese airspace.

“The time — in which Israeli planes come and bombard a place in Lebanon and the usurping entity of Palestine remains secure — has ended,” he said. “From now on, we will confront the Israeli drones in Lebanon’s skies… and we will take action to bring them down.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun referred to the strike in Beirut as a “declaration of war” by Israel, and the country’s prime minister, Saad Hariri, said his government would be filing an official complaint to the United Nations Security Council over the “clear Israeli violation of Lebanese sovereignty,” the Lebanese news site Naharnet reported.

IDF soldiers in northern Israel have been on high alert this week over fears of a reprisal attack from Hezbollah or another Iranian proxy following Israeli airstrikes against Iran-linked targets and threats against Israel from officials in neighboring countries.