Likud MK announces marriage from Knesset podium

A Likud lawmaker announced Tuesday from the Knesset podium he will be remarrying, a year after his late wife’s death.

“Because I have received love and strength from you, in happiness and mourning… I am happy to inform you that Hadas and I decided to get married,” announced Glick to cheers and well-wishes from fellow lawmakers.

His wife-to-be is Hadas Disin, who runs a non-profit aiding widows and orphans.

“Soon when we’re all busy with primaries and elections, Hadas and I will also be busy with building a new home,” Glick said, referring to internal party primaries ahead of early Knesset elections in April.

Glick thanked fellow lawmakers for their support following the death of his late wife Yaffa on January 1, 2018, six months after she suffered a stroke.

חגיגות שמחה בלשכתו בכנסת של ח"כ יהודה גליק לאחר ההודעה על כוונתו וכוונת בת זוגו הדס להינשא @akivanovick pic.twitter.com/32BYzRXh9H — חדשות עשר (@news10) January 1, 2019

He invited lawmakers and the public to attend an event Wednesday in Ra’anana celebrating his engagement.

Following the announcement, video showed Glick taking part in a celebratory dance in his Knesset office.