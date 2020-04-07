LISTEN: WhyWhyWhy! presents: Eggs

On Sunday, The Times of Israel reported that cargo ships carrying eggs had arrived in Israel to fill the gap left by interrupted imports from Italy and Spain. But we also noted that the shipment might still fall short of the high pre-Passover demand. And short it fell.

While a few regions of Israel had eggs aplenty, many others were left scrounging. The great Passover egg hunt was on. After Times of Israel’s opinion and blogs editor Miriam Herschlag took to Facebook seeking ideas for replacing the egg on her seder plate (eliciting suggestions of a chocolate egg, lentils, rice, caviar, a plastic egg, avocado, a photo of an egg, and 80 more ideas), relief arrived from a friend next door.

On this, the Eggs episode of WhyWhyWhy!, you can hear her chat with Berhanu Yosef, the friend who came to the rescue, and who, as community liaison for the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, knows every nook, cranny and egg supplier in the Old City.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jerusalem tour guide and educator Ed Snitkoff tells about his eggspedition, which led him to venture into the heart of the Abu Tor neighborhood, and to discover that egg shortages know no borders.

And ToI’s Jewish World editor Amanda Borschel Dan arrived at her supermarket and found out that eggs were not the only item in short supply, eventually ending up with far more than she bargained for.

The WhyWhyWhy! Podcast, hosted by Miriam Herschlag and Noah Efron, is a collaboration between The Times of Israel and TLV1 Podcasts. They seek out “stories that help us feel a kind of human connection when we’re all so isolated,” and new submissions are welcome

They can be contacted at story@tlv1.fm

—

Times of Israel podcasts are available for download on iTunes, Soundcloud, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, PlayerFM or wherever you get your podcasts.