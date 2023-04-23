Herzog announces launch of ‘Voice of the People’ initiative for global Jewish dialogue

Speaking in Tel Aviv before about 2,000 delegates of the Jewish Federations of North America, President Isaac Herzog advocates dialogue, but stops short of acknowledging protests outside the venue over the government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

He makes only indirect references to the dispute over the judicial overhaul, saying that: “Within the abundance of our gifts, we can also acknowledge that there are some concerning trends in our peoplehood. Trends that cast a shadow on our joint future.”

He lists several general trends, including “gaps” between Jews and “shallow, superficial discourse.”

Despite external threats, “I am convinced that there is no greater existential threat to our people than the one that comes from within: Our own polarization and alienation from one another,” he adds.

“I believe that it is only through dialogue between us that we can possibly allow our moments of crisis to turn into moments of growth,” Herzog says.

Herzog announces that his office has developed “a brand new initiative called ‘Kol Ha’am—Voice of the People: The President’s Initiative for Worldwide Jewish Dialogue,'” which he describes as a newly-launched global council for Jewish dialogue.

“You might call it a Jewish Davos: nonpartisan and apolitical, Voice of the People will be a collaborative forum. One that can hold and reflect the full and diverse range of Jewish voices. It will be a place where we can engage in serious, sensitive and strategic discussions on the most complex and pressing issues facing our people,” Herzog says. He does not specify the place, time and scope of the initiative.