The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Saudi Arabia says 2 Shiite men killed by police were planning terror attack
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says two men who were shot and killed last week in the eastern city of Dammam had been planning an attack and were in possession of explosives that could have been used to deploy a car bomb.
The Presidency of State Security, which deals with counter-terrorism and domestic intelligence, says in a statement to the state-run Saudi Press Agency that the two Saudi men had been wanted by police. They were identified as Ahmed Abdullah Saeed Suwaid and Abdullah Hussain Saeed al-Nimr.
Saudi security said the two were killed on Wednesday in a shootout with police after refusing to surrender. The statement said investigations and the arrest of a third person showed the group had been planning an “imminent terrorist operation,” and were in possession of 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of a highly explosive substance, a machine gun, two pistols and live ammunition.
Saudi Shiites, who are a minority in the mostly Sunni Muslim kingdom, make up the bulk of the population in Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich eastern region, including the city of Dammam where the incident took place.
Dammam, like other cities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, was roiled by Shiite-led anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012. As the Saudi government cracked down on the protests, some protesters took up arms against police and were branded as “wanted” by state security. Some have since been killed in shootouts with security officers. Others have been detained, tried and executed.
— AP
Hamas denies reports of ceasefire talks with Israel
Hamas denies reports it is in contact with Israel and seeking a ceasefire.
“There are no ceasefire talks with the Zionist enemy,” the organization says in a statement. “The occupation has not carried out the understandings reached in the past with the Egyptian mediators.”
The statement comes after Israel’s security cabinet met yesterday for several hours to address the ceasefire talks. The meeting ended without any statement as to the status of the talks.
The latest round of ceasefire talks, first reported by Channel 12 over the weekend, involve Israel easing its blockade to allow expanded overland trade between Gaza and Israel, expanding the naval fishing zone, and speeding up the laying of a gas pipeline to help resolve chronic energy shortages in the enclave.
Hamas has reportedly asked that Israel allow Gazan workers into Israel to work, but Israeli security agencies oppose the move, saying the idea posed a security threat, according to Channel 12.
In exchange, Hamas would reduce the rate and size of the weekly protests at the border fence, and would act to aggressively prevent rocket fire by terror groups toward Israeli territory.
