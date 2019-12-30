Blue and White pushes for swift decision on Netanyahu immunity

In the wake of reports, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to ask for parliamentary immunity to avoid prosecution in three corruption cases, the Blue and White party says it will push for the formation of a Knesset House Committee to consider Netanyahu’s request as quickly as possible.

Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon issued a legal opinion last month that an MK cannot be indicted while the Knesset considers their immunity request. Since no coalition was formed after the September 17 election, nor is one going to be in place until long after the March 2 vote, it will be several months before a Knesset House Committee, which has the power to consider immunity request, is staffed. During that time, Netanyahu will enjoy effective immunity from prosecution regardless of the final decision.

Blue and White hopes to push for a speedy staffing of the House Committee, despite the lack of a coalition, in order to have an answer on Netanyahu’s immunity before election day.

By agreement of the outgoing Knesset’s factions, two parliamentary committees seen as vital for the government’s proper functioning have been staffed: the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and the Finance Committee.

In its announcement, Blue and White says its no. 5, MK Avi Nissenkorn, who chairs the temporary Arrangements Committee, will convene the committee on Wednesday to push for a vote on establishing a House Committee able to consider Netanyahu’s request.

While media reports have claimed Netanyahu has already informed Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein he plans to seek immunity, both Edelstein and Netanyahu are denying it this evening.