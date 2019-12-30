Netanyahu said to argue he deserves immunity because of prosecutors’ ‘bad faith’

Channel 13’s Raviv Drucker insists Netanyahu has already drafted his letter asking the Knesset for immunity from prosecution.

He makes three arguments in the letter, Drucker claims:

1. A trial during the election or during his next term in office, if he wins, would hurt the public and would severely hamper the Knesset’s ability to function.

2. His prosecution in three criminal corruption cases amounted to discrimination against him, as other politicians — so Drucker alleges that Netanyahu is alleging — committed acts identical to his, but have not faced corruption indictments.

3. The indictments were being issued in “bad faith” — effectively an argument that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit was attempting to topple Netanyahu for political reasons, not for actual criminal misdeeds. Netanyahu reportedly says in the letter that Mandelblit decided to indict Netanyahu too quickly after the prime minister’s October pre-indictment hearings, and had allowed a constant stream of leaks to the media from the investigations.