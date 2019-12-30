Hamas denies reports of ceasefire talks with Israel

Hamas denies reports it is in contact with Israel and seeking a ceasefire.

“There are no ceasefire talks with the Zionist enemy,” the organization says in a statement. “The occupation has not carried out the understandings reached in the past with the Egyptian mediators.”

The statement comes after Israel’s security cabinet met yesterday for several hours to address the ceasefire talks. The meeting ended without any statement as to the status of the talks.

The latest round of ceasefire talks, first reported by Channel 12 over the weekend, involve Israel easing its blockade to allow expanded overland trade between Gaza and Israel, expanding the naval fishing zone, and speeding up the laying of a gas pipeline to help resolve chronic energy shortages in the enclave.

Hamas has reportedly asked that Israel allow Gazan workers into Israel to work, but Israeli security agencies oppose the move, saying the idea posed a security threat, according to Channel 12.

In exchange, Hamas would reduce the rate and size of the weekly protests at the border fence, and would act to aggressively prevent rocket fire by terror groups toward Israeli territory.