Pompeo to travel to Ukraine ahead of Trump’s US Senate trial

The top US diplomat, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, will travel to Ukraine ahead of President Donald Trump’s trial in the Senate over allegations he sought to push Kyiv to investigate a political rival, the State Department says.

The trip will make Pompeo the most senior US official to visit Kyiv since a scandal erupted earlier this year over a controversial phone call in which Trump allegedly tried to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to find dirt on Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Pompeo will travel to Kyiv on January 3 and will meet Zelensky as well as other top Ukrainian officials, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says in a statement.

Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress on December 18 and faces trial in the Senate, possibly in January. Pompeo, a staunch Trump defender, was personally implicated by several witnesses during the impeachment inquiry.

Trump is accused of withholding $400 million in assistance to Ukraine and a White House meeting with Zelensky to push Kyiv to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company. Despite testimony from 17 officials that Trump leveraged his office for political gain, the president has maintained his innocence throughout the impeachment inquiry — denouncing it as an “attempted coup” and an “assault on America.”

