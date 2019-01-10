Judge: Evidence against minor suspected of killing Palestinian woman is grave

The judge who ordered the release of a number of suspects in the killing of a Palestinian woman defends investigators’ handling of the case amid allegations of misconduct.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court earlier today agreed to release four of five minors detained in connection to the death of Aisha Rabi, who was fatally struck on the head by a rock in October while in a car with her husband in the northern West Bank.

The Shin Bet security service, which has led the investigation, has come under fire from far-right activists and lawmakers over the minors’ detention and faced accusations of torture, which it has denied.

“It is clear that the investigating unit, together with the Shin Bet, are carrying out the investigation in a thorough, serious and strenuous manor, while trying to arrive at the truth,” Judge Guy Avnin writes in the ruling, according to a statement from police.

“At this time I found the investigative unit properly took advantage of the time period when the suspect was detained,” he adds.

Avnin also says the strength of the allegations against the suspect are very high, as is the concern that he would obstruct justice if released, necessitating his continued detention.