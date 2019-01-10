The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Pompeo welcomes warming ties between Israel and Gulf states
Pompeo welcomes Israel’s warming ties with Arab Gulf states in a speech calling for Middle East countries to put aside “old rivalries” and confront Iran.
“New bonds are taking root that were unimaginable until very recently,” he says, pointing to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip last year to the sultanate of Oman, a country with which Israel has no formal ties.
Pompeo also notes the judo competition in Abu Dhabi where for the first time Israeli athletes were able to compete under the Israeli flag.
“It was also the first time an Israeli culture and sports minister attended a sports event in the Gulf. She said, and I quote: ‘It is a dream come true,'” he says, quoting Miri Regev’s reaction to the playing of the Israeli national anthem.
Pompeo says Trump has ‘reversed our willful blindness’ on Iran
Pompeo credits US President Donald Trump for adopting a more confrontational approach toward Iran and pulling out of the nuclear deal meant to limit its nuclear program.
“President Trump has reversed our willful blindness to the danger of the regime and withdrew from the failed nuclear deal with its false promises,” he says.
“Countries increasingly understand that we must confront the ayatollahs, not coddle them,” Pompeo adds.
Pompeo: Obama looked the other way as Hezbollah stockpiled missiles
Pompeo charges that the Obama administration’s policy toward Iran led it to ignore Hezbollah’s stockpiling of missiles that threaten Israel.
“America’s penchant for wishful thinking led us to look the other way as Hezbollah, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Iranian regime, accumulated a massive arsenal of approximately 130,000 rockets and missiles,” he says during a speech in Cairo.
“That arsenal is aimed squarely at our ally Israel.”
In Cairo, Pompeo blames Obama’s Middle East policy for emboldening Iran
In a speech criticizing the Obama administration’s policy in the Middle East, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on US allies in the region to form a united front against Iran.
Speaking in Cairo, Pompeo criticizes former US president Barack Obama’s 2009 speech in the Egyptian capital and defends America’s role in the region as a “force for good.”
“The results of these misjudgments have been dire… we grossly underestimated the tenacity and viciousness of radical Islamism, a debauched strain of the faith that seeks to upend every other form of worship or governance,” Pompeo says.
“ISIS drove to the outskirts of Baghdad as America hesitated,” he continues, using an acronym for the Islamic State jihadist group.
Egyptian security officials arrive in Gaza amid fears of fresh border violence
An Egyptian security delegation arrives in the Gaza Strip and meets Hamas officials.
Pictures posted on Twitter show Ayman Badia, the deputy head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Services, and Ahmad Abdelkhaliq, the official in the Egyptian GIS in charge of the Palestinian file, arriving at Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh’s office in Gaza City.
A source tells the Gaza-based Safa news site that the Egyptian officials came to the coastal enclave to discuss the Rafah crossing, intra-Palestinian reconciliation and efforts to reinforce a ceasefire between Israel and terrorist groups in the Strip.
On Monday, the Palestinian Authority pulled its employees out of the Rafah crossing, putting its regular operation at risk.
Egyptian authorities have not said if they will allow the sole crossing between Egypt and Gaza to remain open on a regular basis without PA employees present.
— Adam Rasgon
Judge defends investigators amid claims of misconduct in Jewish terror probe
The judge who ordered the release of a number of suspects in the killing of a Palestinian woman defends investigators’ handling of the case amid allegations of misconduct.
The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court earlier today agreed to release four of five minors detained in connection to the death of Aisha Rabi, who was fatally struck on the head by a rock in October while in a car with her husband in the northern West Bank.
The Shin Bet security service, which has led the investigation, has come under fire from far-right activists and lawmakers over the minors’ detention and faced accusations of torture, which it has denied.
“It is clear that the investigating unit, together with the Shin Bet, are carrying out the investigation in a thorough, serious and strenuous manor, while trying to arrive at the truth,” Judge Guy Avnin writes in the ruling, according to a statement from police.
“At this time I found the investigative unit properly took advantage of the time period when the suspect was detained,” he adds.
Avnin also says the strength of the allegations against the suspect are very high, as is the concern that he would obstruct justice if released, necessitating his continued detention.
High Court rejects petition to halt partial demolition of terrorist’s home
The High Court of Justice rejects a petition from family members of a Palestinian terrorist who killed an American-Israeli man in the West Bank to halt the partial demolition of their home.
Khalil Jabarin, 17, from the Palestinian city of Yatta, fatally stabbed Ari Fuld in September outside a supermarket at the Gush Etzion Junction. Before collapsing from his wounds, Fuld chased after Jabarin and shot him as he tried to stab a bystander.
Jabarin was subsequently detained and security forces mapped out the floor of the family home where he lived to prepare it for destruction.
The Kan public broadcaster reports Justice George Karra dissents on the ruling, arguing there is no reason to demolish the floor on which Jabarin lived.
2 charged over murder of Arab Israeli teen
Prosecutors file an indictment against two residents of northern Israel for the murder of an Arab Israeli teenager.
Yara Ayoub, 16, was found dead in an alley in her hometown of Jish in November, fueling protests over violence against women across the country.
According to the indictment filed today at the Nazareth District Court, Mohammad Maraee Abu Zeinab and a minor, both from Jish, slit Ayoub’s throat in a bakery managed by Abu Zeinab on November 23 and also stabbed her numerous times.
They then allegedly threw Ayoub’s body in a dumpster, where it was found three days later.
Prosecutors say Abu Zeinab decided to kill Ayoub after being forced to give her hundreds of shekels on a number of occasions, but do not explain why he needed to pay her.
The name of the minor, who is 17, is barred from publication.
Pompeo insists withdrawal of US soldiers from Syria will happen
CAIRO — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Thursday that a full US troop withdrawal from Syria announced by US President Donald Trump last month will go ahead despite widespread criticism.
“President Trump’s decision to withdraw our troops has been made. We will do that,” Pompeo tells a joint press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
The US top diplomat is on a whistlestop tour of the Middle East to address the concerns of regional allies about the surprise pullout plan.
— AFP
