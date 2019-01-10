AG said to order investigators to gather further testimony in Bezeq graft probe

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has recently ordered investigators to collect additional testimony from witnesses in a corruption case involving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hadashot TV news reports.

The investigation, known as Case 4000, involves suspicions Netanyahu advanced regulation benefiting Bezeq controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch in exchange for flattering coverage from the telecom firm’s Walla news site. Police have recommended both men be charged in the case.

According to Hadashot, a number of Walla employees have been called to provide testimony, including senior figures at the news site and others who haven’t previously given testimony.

Citing unnamed officials close to the investigation, the report says the addition testimony is not expected to delay Mandelblit’s announcement on whether he intends to indict Netanyahu.

Police have also recommended Netanyahu be charged in two other criminal investigations. The prime minister, who has denied any wrongdoing, has called on Mandelblit not to summon him to a pre-indictment hearing if the process cannot be wrapped up before Knesset elections in April.