Pompeo insists withdrawal of US soldiers from Syria will happen

Judge defends investigators amid claims of misconduct in Jewish terror probe
The judge who ordered the release of a number of suspects in the killing of a Palestinian woman defends investigators’ handling of the case amid allegations of misconduct.
The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court earlier today agreed to release four of five minors detained in connection to the death of Aisha Rabi, who was fatally struck on the head by a rock in October while in a car with her husband in the northern West Bank.
The Shin Bet security service, which has led the investigation, has come under fire from far-right activists and lawmakers over the minors’ detention and faced accusations of torture, which it has denied.
“It is clear that the investigating unit, together with the Shin Bet, are carrying out the investigation in a thorough, serious and strenuous manor, while trying to arrive at the truth,” Judge Guy Avnin writes in the ruling, according to a statement from police.
“At this time I found the investigative unit properly took advantage of the time period when the suspect was detained,” he adds.
Avnin also says the strength of the allegations against the suspect are very high, as is the concern that he would obstruct justice if released, necessitating his continued detention.
High Court rejects petition to halt partial demolition of terrorist’s home
The High Court of Justice rejects a petition from family members of a Palestinian terrorist who killed an American-Israeli man in the West Bank to halt the partial demolition of their home.
Khalil Jabarin, 17, from the Palestinian city of Yatta, fatally stabbed Ari Fuld in September outside a supermarket at the Gush Etzion Junction. Before collapsing from his wounds, Fuld chased after Jabarin and shot him as he tried to stab a bystander.
Jabarin was subsequently detained and security forces mapped out the floor of the family home where he lived to prepare it for destruction.
The Kan public broadcaster reports Justice George Karra dissents on the ruling, arguing there is no reason to demolish the floor on which Jabarin lived.
2 charged over murder of Arab Israeli teen
Prosecutors file an indictment against two residents of northern Israel for the murder of an Arab Israeli teenager.
Yara Ayoub, 16, was found dead in an alley in her hometown of Jish in November, fueling protests over violence against women across the country.
According to the indictment filed today at the Nazareth District Court, Mohammad Maraee Abu Zeinab and a minor, both from Jish, slit Ayoub’s throat in a bakery managed by Abu Zeinab on November 23 and also stabbed her numerous times.
They then allegedly threw Ayoub’s body in a dumpster, where it was found three days later.
Prosecutors say Abu Zeinab decided to kill Ayoub after being forced to give her hundreds of shekels on a number of occasions, but do not explain why he needed to pay her.
The name of the minor, who is 17, is barred from publication.
Pompeo insists withdrawal of US soldiers from Syria will happen
CAIRO — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Thursday that a full US troop withdrawal from Syria announced by US President Donald Trump last month will go ahead despite widespread criticism.
“President Trump’s decision to withdraw our troops has been made. We will do that,” Pompeo tells a joint press conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
The US top diplomat is on a whistlestop tour of the Middle East to address the concerns of regional allies about the surprise pullout plan.
— AFP
