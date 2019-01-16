US army looks to buy Iron Dome batteries to protect deployed troops

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
No bones found in Danube riverbed sweep for Holocaust victims’ remains
A sonar scan of the bottom of the Danube River in Budapest reveals no human remains, a local rabbi who initiated the search for the bodies of Holocaust victims says.
Volunteers for ZAKA, an Orthodox Jewish group that is based in Israel and provides emergency services as well as collection of human remains for burial, operated the sonar from the river banks yesterday, Slomo Koves, the head of the Chabad-affiliated EMIH Jewish federation of Hungary, tells JTA.
The team operating the sonar will be back next month for another scan, he says.
In 2011, human remains were discovered during construction work on a bridge overlooking the Danube. DNA tests run on the bones in August 2015 found that at least nine of the 15 samples were Ashkenazi Jews from Europe and that the six others could also be.
In 1944-1945, Hungarian Nazi-collaborators from the Arrow Cross shot thousands of Jews on the banks of the Danube. These murders are at the heart of an ongoing and polarizing debate in Hungary about how government-led and other commemoration efforts should address the issue of complicity. The Mazsihisz Jewish federation has accused the government of whitewashing this complicity, though EMIH has disputed this.
Wolf Prize winners announced in five fields
President Reuven Rivlin hosts the Wolf Foundation at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem for the announcement of this year’s Wolf Prize winners.
The prize celebrates laureates’ contributions to “science and arts in the service of humanity” and is awarded, together with $100,000 for the winner, in the fields of medicine, agriculture, mathematics, chemistry and physics, as well as in the arts, including drawing and sculpture, music, and architecture. The prizes will be handed out in a ceremony in the Knesset in May this year.
The announcement today was presided over by the Wolf Foundation’s acting chairman, Prof. Dan Shechtman, and Education Minister Naftali Bennett. Shechtman won the Wolf Prize in physics in 1999, then went on to win the Nobel in chemistry in 2011.
The 2019 Wolf Prize winners are:
• Wolf Prize in Medicine – Prof. Jeffrey Friedman
• Wolf Prize in Mathematics – Prof. Gregory Lawler and Prof. Jean-Francois Le Galle
• Wolf Prize in Agriculture – Prof. David Zilberman
• Wolf Prize in Architecture – Moshe Safdie
• Wolf Prize in Chemistry – Prof. Stephen L Buchwald and Prof. John F Hartwig
At the event, Rivlin notes that none of the winners this year are women. “The foundation would do well to make sure that each year they find a groundbreaking woman scientist and artist, who certainly exist, and award her a prize,” he says.
21-year-old Israeli woman found dead in train station in Australia
A 21-year-old Israeli woman was found dead at a train station in Melbourne, Australia, Israel’s Foreign Ministry says.
Local authorities are investigating the cause of death, which is either not known or has not been made public by officials.
Israel’s diplomats in Canberra and the ministry’s Department for Israelis Abroad are working to bring the woman’s body home to Israel for burial.
Iran state TV’s English channel says anchorwoman held in US
TEHRAN, Iran — The English-language arm of Iran’s state television broadcaster is reporting that its prominent American-born news anchor was arrested after flying into the United States.
Press TV breaks into its broadcast today to report that Marzieh Hashemi, born Melanie Franklin of New Orleans, was arrested on Sunday after arriving at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The broadcaster, citing her family, says Hashemi was taken into FBI custody and brought to the Washington area.
A call to the FBI rang unanswered early on Wednesday morning. The bureau did not immediately respond to a written request for comment. Several local jails around Washington that house federal inmates also said they did not have her in custody.
Hashemi’s reported arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.
Labor MK says she won’t run again, laments her party ‘no longer the same home’
Labor MK Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin announces she won’t run in the party’s primaries for another term in the Knesset.
“I’ll remain in the political arena,” she says in a statement, lamenting the Labor party’s troubles. “Despite the great support I am receiving, my home is no longer the same home.”
She thanks her “beloved colleagues.”
Labor is sinking in the polls to single-digit support and has seen vociferous opposition forming in the party’s activist ranks to its controversial chairman Avi Gabbay after Gabbay’s decision last month to break up the political alliance with Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua party.
Newsweek reporter calls Mossad, Chabad American journalism’s ‘third rail’
A national politics correspondent for Newsweek, Nina Burleigh, tweets that Israeli- and Jewish-linked organizations — along with Israel itself — are on “the third rail of American journalism.”
The tweet is in response to a thread by author Sarah Kendzior listing several stories she said were “undercovered.” A few of the stories involved US President Donald Trump and Chabad, the Hasidic outreach movement; Black Cube, a private intelligence firm that employs former agents of Israel’s Mossad spy agency; and Jeffrey Epstein, a Jewish financier and registered sex offender.
Kendzior asked why “officials also seem reluctant to investigate or prosecute obvious crimes.”
“Interesting thread,” Burleigh replies. “To answer your final question, Israel, mossad, Chabad and black cube … you’re hitting the third rail of American journalism, Sarah.”
The phrase “third rail” refers to the untouchable rail on mass transit systems that electrocutes upon contact. Burleigh did not respond to an inquiry from JTA asking her to elaborate on the tweet.
Yair Rosenberg, a Tablet magazine writer who tweets about anti-Semitism, wrote that Burleigh was suggesting that “the Jews are behind Trump.”
“A person who works for Newsweek just said the Jews are behind Trump. That is all,” he tweeted.
US military looks to buy two Iron Dome batteries to protect deployed troops
The US Army has asked Congress for some $373 million for the purchase of two Iron Dome batteries from Israel.
According to the Yedioth Ahronoth daily, if the deal goes through, it will be the first time Israel has ever sold an entire weapons system to the US.
The report on the sale, which cites an American website called Inside Defense, says it will include 12 launchers, two radar systems and battlefield management computers, and 240 missiles.
The batteries will be supplied by 2020, and will be deployed with US forces in sensitive parts of the world to help protect them from the threat of rocket attacks.
The army’s request leaves open the possibility that it will spend up to $1.6 billion on further integrating the Iron Dome system into US radar and command-and-control systems by 2024, suggesting the American military’s interest in the system is only beginning.
