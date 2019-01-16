Steve King condemns white supremacy in vote over his comments on white supremacy

The Israel Electric Corporation says Israelis just broke an all-time record in wintertime electricity consumption, guzzling 12,712 megawatts to warm their homes as a cold stormfront hits the country’s population centers.

The last winter record, of 12,624 megawatts, was set in January 2016.

The all-time record was set last summer, when Israelis drew 12,921 megawatts at one point, much of it for air conditioners amid an unusually hot summer.

A watt is a measure of energy transfer equal to one joule per second.