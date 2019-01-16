Jihadists who killed 14 in Nairobi say attack tied to US support for Israel

A senior Hamas official praises Malaysia for its refusal to host Israeli athletes at events in the country.

In a statement, Hamas Politburo member Ezzat al-Rishq calls Malaysia’s stance “honorable and genuine,” according to the Palestinian Information Center, a news site linked to the terror group.

On Wednesday, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said that the government will not budge over a ban on Israeli athletes in a para-swimming competition and has decided that the country will not host any events in the future involving Israel.

“The Cabinet has also decided that Malaysia will not host any more events involving Israel or its representatives. This is to me, a decision to reflect the government’s firm stance over the Israeli issue,” Saifuddin said after meeting a coalition of Muslim groups.

— Adam Rasgon with AP