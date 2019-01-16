Vast dust cloud covers Negev as stormy weather moves in

Three Italian security officers leave the Gaza Strip after an incident that saw them flee to a UN building as Hamas security pursued them, an official and a diplomatic source say.

The three were in Gaza to prepare for an upcoming visit by the Italian consul general based in Jerusalem, the diplomatic source says, and were stuck in the UN building for around a day after the incident.

They were allowed to leave after their identities were confirmed, a Gazan security source says.

Hamas apparently confused them for Israeli agents. The group has been on high alert for infiltrations following a November Israeli special forces operation inside Gaza.

— AFP