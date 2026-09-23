Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Mahan Air flight lands in China despite US threat against Iranian airlines

By AFP Today, 1:07 pm
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Pedestrians walk past an office of Iranian airline Mahan Air in Baghdad, Iraq, September 23, 2026. (AP/Hadi Mizban)
Pedestrians walk past an office of Iranian airline Mahan Air in Baghdad, Iraq, September 23, 2026. (AP/Hadi Mizban)

A Mahan Air commercial flight from Tehran landed in southern China today, a tracking data website says, despite the US threatening to “shut down” Tehran’s carriers and punish anyone doing business with them starting today.

Flight IRM093 landed in Guangzhou at 4:39 pm local time on Wednesday, according to the tracking website FlightRadar24.

The flight was not listed on the official website of Guangzhou Baiyun airport, which was the location shown as the landing site of the Mahan plane.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a CNBC interview on Monday that on September 23 “all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” as the war launched by the United States and Israel nears the seven-month mark.

“If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” he added.

Staff at the Mahan Air office in Shanghai say they received no notice about any flights canceled, and tickets for the upcoming week are being sold as normal.

The US Treasury does not reply to an AFP query asking for clarification.

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