IDF soldier killed in northern Gaza fighting, three others seriously injured

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Israeli forces say they killed two Hamas operatives responsible for deaths of 7 IDF soldiers in Gaza last week
The IDF and Shin Bet announce that they have killed two Hamas operatives responsible for the deaths of seven Israeli soldiers in a deadly ambush in Khan Younis on June 24.
According to a joint statement, an Israeli Air Force drone, directed by the Shin Bet and the IDF’s 188th Armored Brigade, struck and killed Mosaab Yasser Abdallah Galban and Abd al-Latif Mousa Hagag Barbakh in the Khan Younis area last Thursday.
The two were involved in the ambush that killed seven IDF soldiers: Lt. Matan Shai Yashinovski, 21; Staff Sgt. Ronel Ben-Moshe, 20; Staff Sgt. Niv Radia, 20; Sgt. Ronen Shapiro, 19; Sgt. Shahar Manoav, 21; Sgt. Maayan Baruch Pearlstein, 20; and Staff Sgt. Alon Davidov, 21.
Mother of hostage soldier Nimrod Cohen calls to end war at vigil outside IDF headquarters
Viki Cohen, mother of hostage soldier Nimrod Cohen, calls for Israel to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages, at a Shift 101 sit-in vigil outside the IDF military headquarters in Tel Aviv.
“We have received the painful news that another soldier has fallen in this cursed war — Sergeant Yaniv Michalovich, 19 years old from Rehovot, an Armored Corps soldier like Nimrod,” says Cohen, whose son Nimrod is also a Rehovot native, and was 19 when he was captured by Hamas from a tank on the Gaza border with three other soldiers, who were all killed and their bodies taken hostage.
The Cohen family has received indications that their son is still alive in captivity.
“We are here to say enough,” says Cohen. “We are asking to end this nightmare.”
Cohen touches on the reports that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich could thwart a potential ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.
“A Jew who was raised on the values of mutual responsibility doesn’t speak that way,” says Cohen. “I sincerely hope that President Trump will use all his power and all his influence — on both Hamas and our prime minister — to push for a deal that will bring everyone back in one go, not in stages, and not in parts.”
Israel to open first embassy in Estonia, Sa’ar announces on Baltic visit
Israel will open a new embassy in Tallinn, announces Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during a visit to the Estonian capital, his final stop on a three-day visit to the Baltic states.
The move follows meetings with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna earlier today, where Sa’ar praised Estonia’s digital innovation and Israel’s shared democratic values with the friendly European Union member state.
The new embassy “reflects our ongoing will to strengthen our relations,” Sa’ar says, speaking to the press alongside Tsahkna, adding that “this important move will contribute to our economic and defense partnership.”
Sa’ar’s trip also included visits to Latvia and Lithuania, where Israel has already established embassies.
Visiting troops in Gaza, Katz says Israel won’t ‘give up or compromise’ on defeating Hamas, recovering hostages
Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF troops in Rafah today, accompanied by Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, Gaza Division commander Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, Tourism Minister Haim Katz, and senior officers from reserve brigades operating in the Strip.
According to a statement from the defense minister’s office, Katz met with reservists, heard firsthand about the challenges they face and pledged continued support.
“The maneuver is aimed at achieving two goals — returning the hostages and ensuring Hamas no longer exists here. We will not let go of this objective,” Katz said.
“To kill the enemy, bring the hostages home and win — that is our mission. There’s no chance we’ll give it up or compromise on it,” he said. “Hamas has not changed. It wants to continue what it did and to destroy [Israel].”
Katz also accused Hamas of working with Iran to implement its plan to destroy Israel by launching missile attacks and coordinating invasions from Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and other fronts.
Sirens sound in Sderot and Ibim, close to Gaza border; IDF investigating cause
After sirens sounded in Sderot and Ibim, close to the Gaza border, the IDF says it is looking into the circumstances.
UTJ lawmaker takes over as housing minister following Goldknopf’s resignation last month
United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler is set to take over the Housing Ministry from Tourism Minister Haim Katz, the Prime Minister’s Office announces.
Katz was appointed to head the ministry in June, following the resignation of Yitzchak Goldknopf, who quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet as part of an ongoing fight over the military conscription of yeshiva students. Despite Goldknopf’s resignation, his party remained in the coalition, and he was replaced only on an interim basis.
Both Eichler and Goldknopf are part of UTJ’s Hasidic Agudat Yisrael faction.
“After Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf resigned from his position, Knesset members from Agudat Yisrael approached the prime minister with a request to appoint MK Yisrael Eichler to the position,” the PMO says in a statement.
“Due to the security situation at the time,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to appoint Katz in an acting capacity but now the premier “intends to uphold the coalition” and officially appoint Eichler on Monday following a Knesset vote, the PMO says, adding that “the door is open to [Goldknopf] to return to his position.”
“Upon MK Goldknopf’s return to office, MK Eichler will resign from his position and return to serve as chairman of the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee,” the statement reads.
IDF soldier killed in northern Gaza fighting, three others seriously injured
An IDF soldier was killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the military announces.
The slain soldier is named as Sgt. Yaniv Michalovitch, 19, a tank crew member in the 82nd Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade, from Rehovot.
According to the IDF, Michalovitch was killed in combat in the northern part of the Strip. A tank commander and another soldier from the same battalion were seriously wounded in the same incident.
In a separate battle in northern Gaza, a soldier from the Egoz unit of the Commando Brigade was also seriously wounded.
All of the wounded soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified.
Amazon resumes deliveries to Israel after suspending service during war with Iran
Online retail giant Amazon has resumed delivery services to Israel after halting new orders during the Iran conflict in June, since the country’s airspace remained largely closed.
“We are experiencing shipping delays in your area,” Amazon says on its Israel site, in a message that has been on the site for years. “Please expect extended delivery time.”
During the 12-day war with Iran, which started on June 13, Ben Gurion Airport was largely closed to commercial flights, as well as incoming and outgoing cargo flights.
Report: Gantz could return to Netanyahu’s coalition if far-right parties quit over hostage deal
The coalition is considering inviting Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party to join the government if the far-right Otzma Yehudit and Religious Zionism parties quit in the wake of Israeli acquiescence to a deal that ends the Gaza war, Army Radio reports.
According to Army Radio, contacts between Blue and White and the coalition are being handled by Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who hopes that Gantz can help broker an agreement on ultra-Orthodox conscription. Both Deri’s office and Blue and White deny the report.
“We are not aware of such an appeal. As we have said before, we will provide a safety net for the return of the hostages and for appropriate political moves from the outside,” Blue and White tells Army Radio.
Otzma Yehudit chair Itamar Ben Gvir is said to have reached out to Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to discuss working together to torpedo a US-backed deal to end the war and secure the release of all hostages, although Smotrich’s office denies that he agreed to meet on the matter.
In response, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and Gantz both promised that their parties will provide any support from across the aisle to ensure that the deal isn’t torpedoed.
Gantz, who once built his political career on being a viable alternative to Netanyahu, has not categorically ruled out sitting in government with the premier again if necessary.
Netanyahu insists Israel can free hostages without giving up on goal of defeating Hamas
Amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shifted toward prioritizing freeing the hostages and ending the war in Gaza through a deal over fighting until Hamas gives in or is defeated, he stresses that both war aims are still possible.
“I am telling you, there will be no Hamas,” Netanyahu says during a visit to the Eilat Ashkelon Pipeline Company headquarters in Ashkelon. “There will be no Hamastan. We are not going back to that. It is over. We will release all our hostages.”
He says any suggestions that these are two opposing goals are “nonsense.”
“It works together. We will complete this together, contrary to what they say. We will eliminate them to the end.”
According to Channel 13, Netanyahu said in a meeting on the Gaza war on Monday that Hamas would remain in Gaza “over my dead body.”
“That won’t happen. We need to kill everyone holding a weapon. Nothing less. Will the great Israel fall to them? Will Hamas defeat the great IDF?”
Turning to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Netanyahu reportedly told him the military was poor at making “political assessments” and reiterated: “Hamas will surrender. I’m putting my cultural and political assessment on the line. You, the IDF, are not good at political assessments. We can’t win? Of course, we can.”
Netanyahu is set to fly to Washington next week to meet US President Donald Trump, who has said he would push Israel to end the war in Gaza.
In Ashkelon, the premier says that there are “huge” opportunities now. “We are not going to miss them.”
He also teases an energy network running through Israel, saying that there is “a huge opportunity here, both to defeat our enemies and to secure our future — economically, nationally, internationally and energetically.”
“We will connect Asia and the entire Middle East, the Arabian Peninsula, with its vast energy resources, to the West,” he continues. “And this is about to happen.”
Netanyahu adds that Israel is expected to see a revenue of NIS 300 billion over the next decade from natural gas.
