home page Live Now Ministers slam ‘absurd’ French decision to bar Israeli flag from soccer match Miri Regev, Israel Katz, envoy to Paris criticize restrictions on Maccabi Haifa fans, as anti-Israel protests expected in Strasbourg ahead of bout against local club By Michael Bachner Today, 2:23 pm 0 Edit Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares Culture Minister Miri Regev at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, November 8, 2018. (Alex Kolomoisky/Yedioth Ahronoth/Pool) The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold. read more: Israel & the Region Liveblog Israel-France relations soccer Facebook Twitter linkedin email Print 0 shares comments
comments