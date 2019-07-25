Senior Labor officials said trying to oust Peretz since he’s ‘endangering’ party

Senior officials in the Labor party are attempting to oust newly elected party chief Amir Peretz, claiming he is endangering the existence of the party, the Ynet website reports.

The unnamed officials today contacted Peretz’s predecessor Avi Gabbay, asking him to help overthrow Peretz, the report says.

They are asking Gabbay to put forward a motion to oust the chairman in the upcoming meeting of its central committee, which is due to approve the merger with Orly-Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher that drew ire within the party.

Discontent is growing since Peretz vowed not to join other left-wing parties Meretz and Israel Democratic Party, which earlier today announced they were joining forces along with Labor defector Stav Shaffir.