The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Romanian official appointed UN nuclear agency’s interim boss
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog has appointed senior official Cornel Feruta as its acting director-general pending the naming of a permanent successor to the late Yukiya Amano.
Feruta, a Romanian diplomat, is currently the chief coordinator of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency. The IAEA says its board of governors designated him as the agency’s interim leader to ensure its “orderly and smooth functioning” until a long-term replacement is in place.
The board earlier today held a minute of silence for Amano, the Japanese diplomat who led the IAEA for a decade until his death last week at age 72. Amano was extensively involved in negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and the cleanup of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
CORNEL FERUTA ,SEFUL DE CABINET AL LUI MIHAI RAZVAN UNGUREANU”UNGUENT”,PROPUS PENTRU CONDUCEREA UNEI AGENTII ONU! https://t.co/J6R6cuJO0N pic.twitter.com/akonpRYCED
— octav (@octavpelin) July 22, 2019
— AP
British navy to escort UK-flagged ships in Gulf strait
Britain orders its navy to escort UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian soldiers seized a tanker in the flashpoint Gulf region.
“The Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be given of their passage,” the defense ministry says in a statement to AFP.
— AFP
Ukraine seizes Russian tanker in Black Sea
Officials in Ukraine say they have seized a Russian tanker moored in the Black Sea.
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) says in a statement that it seized the Russian tanker moored in a Ukrainian Black Sea port on Wednesday. Authorities say the tanker was used in a Russian operation to block Ukrainian vessels from sailing through the Kerch Strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov in November last year.
Russian ships fired on Ukrainian vessels in the Kerch Strait on November 25 last year, sparking a major crisis amid already strained relations between the two countries. Russia seized the Ukrainian vessels and detained 24 Ukrainians onboard.
— AP
Israeli fans to be allowed to fly flags in soccer stadium but not outside — ministry
Israel’s Foreign Ministry says that after protesting to French authorities about a ban on Israeli soccer fans flying the Jewish state’s flag, Paris has clarified that the restrictions are in force throughout the city but not inside the stadium during the match.
“The Israeli Embassy in Paris protested about the flag which is meant to symbolize the liberty and fraternity between the teams — two values of the French Republic that are now denied from Maccabi Haifa supporters,” the ministry says in a statement.
“From conversations the embassy had, it has been clarified that the orders, which ban gatherings of fans of both teams during the days throughout the city, including the waving of flags, were published by the governor of Strasbourg due to security and public order considerations and are in force only in plaza and roads and not in the soccer stadium itself.”
EU takes Hungary to court over ‘Stop Soros’ migrant law
The European Union takes Hungary to the EU’s highest court over its controversial legislation against assisting migrants, known as the “Stop Soros” laws, named after a Jewish billionaire who has been the target of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has decided to refer Hungary to the Luxembourg-based court over “legislation that criminalizes activities in support of asylum applications and further restricts the right to request asylum,” a statement says.
— with AFP
Ministers slam ‘absurd’ French decision to bar Israeli flag from soccer match
Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev blasts as “absurd” a decision by French police to ban fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Haifa from flying the Jewish state’s flag during a Europa League qualifying match against Strasbourg this evening.
Amid a hostile environment in Strasbourg and expected anti-Israeli protests, local authorities also decided earlier today to prohibit Israelis from wearing Maccabi Haifa shirts or displaying other items bearing the club’s symbols. Additionally, the number of Israelis allowed into the stadium will be restricted.
“I expect French authorities to ensure the safety of the Israeli fans and players and let the fans cheer on their team like in all sports venues and competitions,” Regev says in a statement. “It is unacceptable for a fan of an Israeli club to be afraid in a soccer stadium in France and be barred from flying the flag of Israel or their team.”
Foreign Minister Israel Katz says on Twitter that he has ordered the Israeli Embassy in France to take immediate action to have the restrictions removed.
Israel’s envoy to France, Aliza Ben Noun, earlier criticized as “unacceptable” the fact that demonstrations calling for boycotts of Israel are permitted while waving Israeli flags was not.
Similar decisions have been made in the past by authorities in European countries, including France and Scotland.
