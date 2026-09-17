Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 17, 2026

Trump again voices hope Iran war is nearing its end

By Reuters Today, 7:40 am
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US President Donald Trump says he hopes an end to the war against Iran is near, as the almost seven-month war has no immediate end in sight.

“Well, hopefully we are towards the end of the war,” Trump tells reporters.

“They want to make a deal. We’ll see how that works out,” he says on Iran, reiterating past comments. Trump also says he has heard from Iran “directly,” without elaborating.

Trump has offered shifting goals and timelines for the war that began on February 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran responded with its own strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.

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