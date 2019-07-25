Ben Gvir denies as ‘spin’ report that PM offered to make him deputy minister

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev blasts as “absurd” a decision by French police to ban fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Haifa from flying the Jewish state’s flag during a Europa League qualifying match against Strasbourg this evening.

Amid a hostile environment in Strasbourg and expected anti-Israeli protests, local authorities also decided earlier today to prohibit Israelis from wearing Maccabi Haifa shirts or displaying other items bearing the club’s symbols. Additionally, the number of Israelis allowed into the stadium will be restricted.

“I expect French authorities to ensure the safety of the Israeli fans and players and let the fans cheer on their team like in all sports venues and competitions,” Regev says in a statement. “It is unacceptable for a fan of an Israeli club to be afraid in a soccer stadium in France and be barred from flying the flag of Israel or their team.”

Foreign Minister Israel Katz says on Twitter that he has ordered the Israeli Embassy in France to take immediate action to have the restrictions removed.

Israel’s envoy to France, Aliza Ben Noun, earlier criticized as “unacceptable” the fact that demonstrations calling for boycotts of Israel are permitted while waving Israeli flags was not.

Similar decisions have been made in the past by authorities in European countries, including France and Scotland.